Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,077,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $6,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,914,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGNG opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

