Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

JSCP stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $426.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

