Loop Capital Upgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to “Strong-Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Griffon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Griffon has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $415,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,892 shares of company stock worth $1,734,296. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 202,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon



Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

