Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

