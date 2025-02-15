Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $464,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $101.85.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
