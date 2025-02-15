Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $357.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.