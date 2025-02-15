Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.