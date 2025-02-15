Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $184.84 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.26.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

