Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Matterport Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $388,943.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,800.98. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,163 shares of company stock worth $3,051,621. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in Matterport by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matterport by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 57.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $3,322,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

