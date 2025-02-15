Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Matterport Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Matterport
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in Matterport by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matterport by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 57.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $3,322,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
