Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Matterport Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $388,943.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,800.98. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,163 shares of company stock worth $3,051,621. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in Matterport by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matterport by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 57.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $3,322,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

