Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 311,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 142,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

