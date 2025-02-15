Members Trust Co Purchases 10,502 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

