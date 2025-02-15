Members Trust Co Purchases 114 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Members Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

