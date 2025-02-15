Mizuho Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $52.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. Barclays cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 73.20% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

