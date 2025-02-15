Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,097 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

