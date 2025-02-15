Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 52865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Up 13.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

