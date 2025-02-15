Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. Moody’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.000-14.500 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCO traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.76. 779,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,318. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.94 and its 200-day moving average is $478.65. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.62.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843 shares of company stock worth $405,455. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

