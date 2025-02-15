Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

