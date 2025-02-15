Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 508,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $457.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

