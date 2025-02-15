Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.47 Million Position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

