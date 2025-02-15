Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $4.56 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,014,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 376,899 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

