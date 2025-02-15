Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.08. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 6,228 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

