Needham & Company LLC Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $225.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

DASH opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,213 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

