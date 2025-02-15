Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head to Head Comparison

Risk and Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.21 -$81.66 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A

This table compares Acutus Medical and Nemaura Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Acutus Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.