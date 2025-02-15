NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

