NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
