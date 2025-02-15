Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

