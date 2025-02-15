Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.44 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

