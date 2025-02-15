Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

