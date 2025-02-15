Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,393,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,344,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,503,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,432,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

