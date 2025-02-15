Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.69 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.