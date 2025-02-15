NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

