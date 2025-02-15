Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.19%. Nissan Motor updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.150–0.150 EPS.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 283,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Separately, Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

