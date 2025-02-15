NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 223,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 234,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.