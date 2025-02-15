Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

