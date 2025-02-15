Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.