OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

