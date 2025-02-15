Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Penns Woods Bancorp
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.