Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

