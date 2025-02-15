PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.20. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 86,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.