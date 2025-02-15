Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 8.4 %

PDM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,619. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $904.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -80.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

