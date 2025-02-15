Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.95. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38,296 shares.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $8,177,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,221,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 224,808 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

