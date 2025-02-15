Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.95. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38,296 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
