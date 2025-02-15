Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,137,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,618,840.08. This represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 402,024 shares of company stock worth $6,936,904. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,232,000 after buying an additional 319,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,940,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 171,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

