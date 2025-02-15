Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.23 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.29), with a volume of 49,954 shares changing hands.
Polar Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 24.80 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polar Capital Cuts Dividend
About Polar Capital
