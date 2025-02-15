Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLRGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.23 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.29), with a volume of 49,954 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Polar Capital (LON:POLRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 24.80 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.