Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.23 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.29), with a volume of 49,954 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 24.80 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

About Polar Capital

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

