Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

