Promising Construction Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Zillow Group, Berkshire Hathaway, CRH, Caterpillar, Lennar, Deere & Company, and Martin Marietta Materials are the seven Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the construction industry, including those engaged in building residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. These stocks are affected by factors such as economic conditions, interest rates, government spending on infrastructure, and overall demand for construction services. Investors in construction stocks often seek to benefit from growth in the sector and the potential for increased revenues and profits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Zillow Group (Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Shares of Z stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. 12,049,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Z

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $471.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day moving average of $458.05. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. 5,878,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $8.92 on Wednesday, hitting $353.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.07 and a 200 day moving average of $371.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Lennar (LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. 4,513,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar has a 52-week low of $119.25 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.08 and its 200 day moving average is $549.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

See Also