ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 160,350 shares trading hands.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
