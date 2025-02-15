PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,441,000 after buying an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

