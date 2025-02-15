PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,659,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,646,000 after purchasing an additional 120,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,261 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken acquired 4,904 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

