Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 760,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,783,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $41.08 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

