Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

