Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 18,119 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,093.42. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

