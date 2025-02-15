Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $199.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

